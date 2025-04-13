SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.92.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $219.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.98%.

Insider Activity

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

