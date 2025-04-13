Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048,633 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,403,000 after buying an additional 8,514,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,421,000 after buying an additional 4,457,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,361,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,868,000 after buying an additional 1,642,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,929,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,331 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.26 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
