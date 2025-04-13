Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048,633 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,403,000 after buying an additional 8,514,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,421,000 after buying an additional 4,457,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,361,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,868,000 after buying an additional 1,642,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,929,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,331 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.26 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.