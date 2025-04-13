Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 2,063 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average of $166.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

