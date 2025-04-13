Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 145.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 118,539 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

