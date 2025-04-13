Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,436,000 after acquiring an additional 92,463 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 537,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,094,000 after purchasing an additional 411,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,510,000 after buying an additional 253,320 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $401.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $423.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

