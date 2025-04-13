Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.42 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $49.73 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

