Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,134,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,755,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 91.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after buying an additional 1,001,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,456,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,865,000 after buying an additional 682,984 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $77.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.11 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.