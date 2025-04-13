Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,022 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $62.10 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $72.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

