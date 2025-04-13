Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,910 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth $390,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,715,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,902,000 after acquiring an additional 517,219 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.23.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.