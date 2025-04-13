Scotiabank Cuts Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $24.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -270.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Articles

