Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Price

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

COP opened at $86.36 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after buying an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,101,989,000 after buying an additional 1,473,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,792,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,544,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

