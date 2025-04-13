Seeds Investor LLC Acquires 51,930 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 225.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Seeds Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

TFLO opened at $50.54 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

