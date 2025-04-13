Seeds Investor LLC Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Seeds Investor LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after acquiring an additional 310,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after buying an additional 334,639 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,645,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $421.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

