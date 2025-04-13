Seeds Investor LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Seeds Investor LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1902 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

