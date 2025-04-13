Seeds Investor LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Seeds Investor LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 816.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,724,498,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after buying an additional 36,496,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,661,672,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,341,902,000 after buying an additional 16,706,708 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.