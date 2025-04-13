Seeds Investor LLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Seeds Investor LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $465.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.14.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

