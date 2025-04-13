Seeds Investor LLC Trims Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Seeds Investor LLC cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in News were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in News by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 109,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in News by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in News by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in News by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of News stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.26. News Co. has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. News’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

