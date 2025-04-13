Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Trading Up 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.13). Approximately 1,282,096 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 418,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.94).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.62. The firm has a market cap of £154.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration and production company involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. the Company’s primary interests are its 100% owned Palito Mining Complex and the more recently acquired Coringa Gold Project both located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

