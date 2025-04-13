SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.58 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.81 ($0.08). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 11,351,743 shares trading hands.

SolGold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66. The stock has a market cap of £240.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.58.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Featured Stories

