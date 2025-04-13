Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Shares Down 23.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report) fell 23.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.46. 2,675 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
Source Energy Services Trading Down 23.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.
