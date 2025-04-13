SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Boosted by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,111 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.0% of Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

