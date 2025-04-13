SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 89,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.12. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.59 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

