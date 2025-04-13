Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sphere Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,872,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPHR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 47,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

