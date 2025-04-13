Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $10.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair cut Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

NYSE:CXM opened at $7.26 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

