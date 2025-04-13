Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,806,000 after buying an additional 108,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,983,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 339,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 85,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 235,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,691 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.30. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $70.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.92.
About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
