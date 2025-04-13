Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Buys 20,370 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

