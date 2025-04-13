Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.09.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

