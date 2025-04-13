Starr Peak Mining (CVE:STE) Trading 4.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Starr Peak Mining Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36.

Starr Peak Mining Company Profile

Starr Peak Mining Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec; the Rousseau Gold Property located in Canada; and the Turgeon Lake Gold Property located in the east of the Rousseau Gold Property.

