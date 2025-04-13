Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,013,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $143,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Stellantis by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.49.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

