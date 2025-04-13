Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 123,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 48,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4,917.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after buying an additional 1,022,365 shares during the last quarter. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,209,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 4,296.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEGN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.21. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.00 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 134.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

