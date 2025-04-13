Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cummins from $375.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.17.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $286.00 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

