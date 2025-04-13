Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 683.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,634,837,000 after acquiring an additional 384,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $885,886,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,379,000 after buying an additional 171,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $100.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average of $119.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.