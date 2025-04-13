Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 2,507 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 59,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.52.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $218.20 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $170.25 and a one year high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day moving average of $223.09.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

