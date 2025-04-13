Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 8,772 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,789,955,000 after purchasing an additional 310,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after buying an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after acquiring an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,645,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MSI opened at $421.61 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.98 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $430.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

