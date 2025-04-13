Stifel Nicolaus Cuts United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $60.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts

Shares of PRKS opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.61. United Parks & Resorts has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $60.83.

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at $540,345. The trade was a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRKS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $997,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 2,024,910.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 404,982 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 555,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 459,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares in the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.