Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Price

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

THS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

THS stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

