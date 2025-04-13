StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of AP stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.99. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $100.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 92.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

