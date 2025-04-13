StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
Shares of AP stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.99. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $100.94 million for the quarter.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
