Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,313 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

