Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total transaction of $91,439.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,953.95. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

