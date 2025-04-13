Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 556 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 19.3% of Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.8 %

QQQ stock opened at $454.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.44. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

