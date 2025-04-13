Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ITT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.42. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $161.13.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.43.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

