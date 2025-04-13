Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 10,115 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 3.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 51.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 92,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 120,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $37.03 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,002,180.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,294. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

