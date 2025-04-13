Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 652 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.14.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $465.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.