Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.47.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $564.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.91.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

