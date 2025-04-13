Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 257.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

