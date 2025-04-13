Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Synopsys by 44.8% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPS opened at $421.21 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $624.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

