Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 536,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $61,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,598,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 269,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

