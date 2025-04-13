T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $13,280,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 33,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 224,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 166,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $88.74 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

