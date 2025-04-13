Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,269 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $131,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $239,984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,317,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,931,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,065,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,302,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy Price Performance

TLN stock opened at $198.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $258.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLN shares. Bank of America began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Talen Energy

About Talen Energy

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.