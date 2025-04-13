Taurus Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,850 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 1.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.6% in the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $14,578,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 489.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 104,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 86,981 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

